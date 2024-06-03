CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.32. 2,539,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,776. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.13 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

