CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after buying an additional 3,362,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,584,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.43. 8,182,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

