CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 6,281 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 423.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,051. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.59 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

