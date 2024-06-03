CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 221,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,814,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.29. 2,955,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

