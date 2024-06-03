CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2,085.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 520,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 413,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,366,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $429.26. 1,162,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,628. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

