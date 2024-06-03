CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lifted by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,366,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665,998. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

