Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 0.9 %

CULP stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

