CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 35.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 21.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $9,303,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,720,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,136,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

