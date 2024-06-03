Critical Review: Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) vs. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Hyatt Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels $6.67 billion 2.24 $220.00 million $6.44 22.90

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyatt Hotels 0 10 6 0 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Candlewood Hotel and Hyatt Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $148.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels 10.21% 8.44% 2.47%

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Candlewood Hotel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt vacation Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Dream Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brand name. The company offers short-term vacation rental platform, Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt, that features direct booking for short-term private home rentals in the United States. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

