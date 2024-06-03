Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) recently:
- 5/23/2024 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.89. 941,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,666. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
