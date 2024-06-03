Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3826 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 3.2 %

CRESY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. 116,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,071. The firm has a market cap of $568.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

