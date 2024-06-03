Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 34,825 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises about 3.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.13% of KBR worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in KBR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 193.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. 1,188,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,036. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

