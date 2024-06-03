Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,183,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. 210,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,106. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Live Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

