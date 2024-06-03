Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,758,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,902 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps makes up approximately 6.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 0.7 %

E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 2,346,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.