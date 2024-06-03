Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,137 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.93% of InfuSystem worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 17.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other InfuSystem news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,300. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFU shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INFU

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714,000.00 and a beta of 1.30. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter.

About InfuSystem

(Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.