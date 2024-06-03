CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 1,951,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,409. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

