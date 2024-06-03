Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Down 3.2%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.72. 9,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 101,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.91. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 182.61%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1832 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

