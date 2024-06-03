Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

GLW opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

