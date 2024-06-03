Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,421 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,607. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

