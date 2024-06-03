Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 805 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.55. 59,086,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,718,773. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

