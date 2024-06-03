Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,439. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

