Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus upped their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.21. 4,052,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

