Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 199,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

