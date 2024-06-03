Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 73,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $43.52. 10,536,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,896. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

