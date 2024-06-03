Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.