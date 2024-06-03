Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $757,276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,198,000 after purchasing an additional 303,684 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,721,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,136,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

