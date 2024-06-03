CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCRD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.79. 2,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,848. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. CoreCard had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCard will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCard by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCard by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CoreCard by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCard by 31.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of CoreCard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

