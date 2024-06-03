CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CCRD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.79. 2,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,848. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. CoreCard had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCard will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
