Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.80, but opened at $45.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 62,605 shares changing hands.

CRBP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

