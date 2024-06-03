Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $521.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
