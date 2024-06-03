Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $521.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

