CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONMED by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CONMED by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 259,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,799. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.