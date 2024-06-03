Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Lowered by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,561 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 619,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $535.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

