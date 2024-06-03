Comparing Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Auna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $872.00 million 4.78 -$23.55 million ($0.01) -1,942.00 Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Auna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health -0.24% -0.70% -0.55% Auna N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Auna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hims & Hers Health and Auna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 7 8 0 2.53 Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus price target of $15.69, indicating a potential downside of 19.20%. Auna has a consensus price target of $14.15, indicating a potential upside of 60.80%. Given Auna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Auna beats Hims & Hers Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products primarily focusing on general wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. In addition, the company's curated non-prescription products include melatonin and biotin in the wellness specialty category; moisturizers, creams, sunscreen, serum, face oil, and face wash in the skincare specialty; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness specialty; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care specialty category. Further, it offers medical consultation and post-consultation support services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.