Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.84

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 527268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 61,462 shares during the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

