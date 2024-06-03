Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) is RK Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 4.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $20,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX traded down $10.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.96. 481,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.75. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.62 and a 12-month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

