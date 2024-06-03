Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.26

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 63549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

