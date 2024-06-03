Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,405. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,040 shares of company stock worth $7,707,462. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,543,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

