Coco Enterprises LLC Sells 47 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coco Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CAT traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.76. 2,535,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.75 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.53 and a 200 day moving average of $319.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

