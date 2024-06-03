Coco Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303,114. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $270.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

