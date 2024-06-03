Coco Enterprises LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $289.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

