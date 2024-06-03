Coco Enterprises LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coco Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,495 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

