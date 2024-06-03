Coco Enterprises LLC Grows Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 86,383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 355,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,476. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.