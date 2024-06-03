CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) is Dorsey Wright & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for about 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CNX Resources were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 855,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

