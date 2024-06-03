Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.77

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 12250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 60.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

