Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 7%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)'s stock price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 863,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,655,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $654.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 702,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after buying an additional 100,271 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $6,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 813,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

