Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.73 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Civeo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

