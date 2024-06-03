City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 401,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. 38,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at City Office REIT

In other news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in City Office REIT by 10.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

