Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

