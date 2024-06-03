Citigroup Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $190.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.14.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

