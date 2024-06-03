Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,068,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after buying an additional 601,307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 35,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,574,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. 10,245,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,416,971. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

