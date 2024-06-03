CIBC Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$38.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$30.75 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.62 and a 1 year high of C$30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

